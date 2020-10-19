IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Police have warned parents and guardians to caution their wards to desist from violence as #EndSARS protests took a turn for the worse on Monday.

The police were reacting to the attack by protesters on Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post in Edo State.

Earlier on Monday, police stations in Benin were set ablaze as protesters.

The protesters also vented their anger on the Benin office of Daar Communication Limited, operators of Africa Independent Television and Ray Power radio.

The riot in Benin led the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki to order an indefinite 24-hour curfew beginning at 4pm today.