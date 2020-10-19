The Lagos State Government has lost at least N234m to the closure of tollgates as the #EndSARS protests on the Island enters its 9th day.

A Lagos State commissioner, who wished to remain anonymous, to PUNCH, adding that the state has continued to generate money from adverts at the toll plazas.

The figure was obtained from the daily and monthly targets set for the tollgates by the government, which owns the tollgates, which are being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

According to the source, the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was expected to generate about N10m daily, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was not expected to generate less than N16.6m a day.

The commissioner said the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was not expected to generate less than N300m monthly, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza generates about N500m monthly.

“At least 80,000 cars use the tollgates every day. The figure could be higher or lower depending on the day of the week. However, since the protests started, the Lekki tollgate has been completely shut, while the Ikoyi one has been left permanently open for people to use without payment,” he said.

Sport Utility Vehicles pay N250 at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, while saloon cars pay N200. At the Ikoyi-Link Bridge, toll for SUVs, mini vans and light trucks is N400.

Heavy-duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles pay N1,000 at the Admiralty Circle Plaza on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, according to the LCC.