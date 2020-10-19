By Jethro Ibileke

Two police stations have been burnt by #EndSARS protesters in Benin, Edo state capital.

The affected stations are the Ugbekun and Odogbo police divisions.

Attempt to also burn down the Oba Market Police Station by the hoodlums was however resisted by operatives of the division.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on phone for reaction.

Meanwhile, angry protesters have vented their anger on the Benin office of Darr Comunication Limited, operators of Africa Independent Television and Ray Power radio.

According to one of the members of staff of the station who craved anonymity, the hoodlums who came in their number, vandalized several vehicles in the premise.

The source wondered if the attack was because the station reported the attack on the police stations that were burnt.

“I don’t know what could have warranted their action. We are not police, we are not government, we are only a private outfit doing our job,” he said.

The Head of Station of AIT, Bisi Akpaida could not be reached on her mobile phones for a reaction.