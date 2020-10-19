By Jethro Ibileke

Hoodlums have engaged prison officials in a gun-battle and successfully broke into a prison in Benin, popularly called White House and freed inmates.

It was gathered that the hoodlums capitalised on the #EndSARS protest to invade the prison and rescued inmates.

In the past few days, hooligans have hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Edo to unleash terror on innocent people.

Some people were said to have sustained injuries during the gun-battle.

A High Court 4 which is beside the prison was also vandalised by the invaders.

Videos on social media also show the hoodlums scaling the fence of the facility. They are allegedly trying to free prisoners.

The attack was said to have been launched around 7.00am along Sapele Road. The hoodlums set bonfires on roads and sent back road users.