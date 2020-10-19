Michael Adeshina

Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered a 24-hour curfew in Edo state until further notice.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, confirmed this in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

The curfew takes effect from 4 pm, October 19, 2020.

The statement read in part, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4 pm till calmness is restored.”