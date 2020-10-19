By Jethro Ibileke

Benin City, the Edo state capital was in total lockdown on Monday, as the #EndSARS protesters took over all major roads in the entire metropolis and the nearby communities.

It was gathered that many of the protesters slept on the roads, while others joined them as early as 5 o’clock in the morning.

The protesters who are in a frenzy and tumultuous moods, sang solidarity songs, shouting ‘Buhari must go.’

The ever busy Benin/Agbor highway was taken over by the protesters, right from Ramat Park to the by-pass junction, with bonfires at spaces of less than 30 meters.

People have to walk to their various destinations as there was no vehicles plying the roads.

The protest was taken to the carnival level at Jehovah Junction, as the youths mounted heavy loudspeakers on the double-carriage way dishing out Idris Abdulkareem’s ‘Nigeria Jagajag’.

There was drama when a goat that walked into the protesters was hijacked, strangled to death and roasted in the bonfire on the road.

One of the protesters who gave his name simply as Osayuki, said the protest is no longer about police brutality alone, but a call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I’ve been praying to God to see this day and I’m happy that u finally see this day. We have waited for too too long, we have kept quite for too long.

“The protest in not just about police brutality any more. We are saying that Buhari must go, we are tired of him and his anti-people policies.”