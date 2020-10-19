By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The #EndSARS protest in Lagos is turning to anarchy as protesters on Monday attacked two vans belonging to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and injured members of the squad.

The incident occurred at Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba around 10am.

It was gathered that the two vans had gone to pick up officers who were on duty overnight and were attacked by the protesters.

A video showed the hoodlums coming in their large number to attack the RRS vans.

Watch video here:

They hauled stones at the trucks, as the policemen escaped for their lives.

One of them was caught and beaten thoroughly. Though with guns, the policemen refused to shoot at the protesters.

A top police officer, who craved anonymity told PM NEWS that some of the officers were injured and taking to the hospital for treatment.

In another video, protesters were seen chasing an RRS pick-up van around Lagos-Ibadan expressway, at Secretariat end.

The RRS truck met a brick wall and had to reverse for some minutes to escape the onslaught.