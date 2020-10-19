Michael Adeshina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has disowned a certain Dominic Akpan who claimed to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS movement.

Dominic had cited undisclosed “ugly experiences” he had within the Commission for his action but EFCC stated that he was never a staff of the Commission.

EFCC said Dominic merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission in November 2019.

The agency added that Dominic completed his service on October 16, 2020, and could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement.

EFCC described Akpan’s decision as a ‘stunt’ and nothing but “crass opportunism” seeking to achieve his selfish objectives by riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth clamoring for institutional reform in Nigeria.

The EFCC, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard by Dominic Akpan.

However, the commission also confirmed an attack on its official website but noted that it was repelled.

“Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cybercriminals, the attacks were successfully repelled,” EFCC stated.