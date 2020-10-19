By Preye Campbell

Crystal Palace & Ghana star Jordan Ayew has contracted coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

The Black Stars forward revealed his health status on Sunday after missing Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

Ayew, who is the brother of former Olympique Marseille star Andre and son of Ghana legend Abedi, recently returned from international duty with Ghana in Turkey and played in their international friendly fixtures against Qatar and Mali.

The 29-year-old disclosed on social media that he is asymptomatic to Covid-19, but he has commenced the self-isolation at home.

“Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance,” Ayew tweeted.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and I do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering the boys on from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon.”

His club coach, Roy Hodgson believes that the former Lorient player contracted Covid-19 in the Ghana camp.

The former England boss told the Evening Standard; “Unfortunately, he tested positive for Covid-19 in our last test on Friday,” Hodgson said, per Evening Standard.

“He’s been away with Ghana, which we weren’t exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe when they have gone back to their clubs, they have tested positive.

“Now we have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again.”

Ayew has been a regular for Palace this season; playing all league games prior to the international break.