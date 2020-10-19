Michael Adeshina

American rapper Cardi B is no longer on Twitter.

The WAP crooner was forced to delete the social media account after been criticized for reconciling with her husband, Offset, weeks after filing for divorce.

In an impromptu Instagram Live update on Saturday night (Oct. 17), the rapper said;

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother—-ing Ariana Grande or something.

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself.

Cardi added: “I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f—ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

Cardi also lamented the insults hauled at Offset.

She said: “You guys want to be harassing this n—-. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n—-‘s Twitter to harass him? That s— don’t make no f—ing sense.”

She also brought up remarks left about her recently being seen smoking a cigarette, clarifying that she was not smoking due to being stressed out about her relationship with Offset.

“I’m bored, and I was drinking on my birthday,” she explained.

“Offset is not the only f–king problem that I deal with,” Cardi said. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.

“I love my fans and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya,” she added.

As of Monday morning (Oct. 19), the rapper’s Instagram account is still active.