Two days to the 28 March 2015 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari made a solemn promise to Nigerians: to offer a leadership different from the misgovernance of the Peoples Democratic Party and their leaders.

In 50 viral tweets on 26 March, he gave Nigerians hope on the improvements he would make. He even incited them on what they should do if he disappointed them.

”This is the time to tell your leaders that they need to be afraid of you. This is the time to show that you won’t be taken for granted. This is the time to show the present crop that if they fail, they will be punished.

“Even in voting for me, you will be sending a clear message that If I don’t fulfil my promises, you have the power to decide who leads you and how they lead you”.

Were all those tweets mere rhetorics, empty talk, hot air to deceive Nigerians?

The Nigerian leader may have forgotten what he said to win their votes and confidence, but the internet has frozen his words for posterity.

Now those words have come back to haunt him, his credibility and integrity as a leader.

On Monday, #EndSARS protesters were sharing the tweets, as justification for their action.

Read all the historic tweets of then candidate Buhari on 26 March 2015: