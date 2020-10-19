By Ebere Agozie

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr Tonye Clinton Jaja.

According to a 15 October letter by Dr Dayo Akpata, SAN, the Solicitor General, Jaja’s removal was with immediate effect.

Jaja was directed to handover all property of the commission to the Director General, John Asien.

“Wishing you success in your future endeavours. Please accept the assurances of warn regards and best regards,” the letter reads.

No reason was given for the removal.

The board was inaugurated on 28 May 2019 by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

NCC is the government agency that enforces copyright laws and regulates the creative industry.