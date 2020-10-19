Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service has asked Nigerians to provide it with useful information that can lead to the recapturing of inmates who fled from its two custodial centres in Benin after it was attacked by hoodlums on Monday morning.

It added that such information should be reported at ts nearest office, police station or any other security agency.

The Service said this in a statement by Chuks Austin Njoku, its Public Relations Officer, on Monday evening while conforming that its Custodial Centres at Benin and Oko in Edo State were attacked this morning by suspected protesters under the #ENDSARS protest.

Njoku added in the statement that the protesters freed inmates legally interned by courts of competent jurisdiction in Edo State.

“This is unfortunate as this does not portray the peaceful, no violence, no destruction mantra hither-to presented by the #ENDSARS protesters,” said the spokesperson

He, however, added that the exact figures of escapees and casualties are yet to be confirmed and will be communicated after preliminary investigations.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the situation and return normalcy back to the Centres. The Armed Squad Personnel of the Service is working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

“The public is therefore enjoined to go about their businesses in a peaceful manner, resist and shun attempts of being used to destabilize the peace in the state by destructing individual and public institutions,” said Njoku.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring adequate dispensation of justice for all.

“The Service however, is calling on all Nigerians with useful information that will lead to the recapturing of fleeing inmates to report to any nearest Custodial Centres, Police station or any other Security Agency.