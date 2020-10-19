Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed he intends to reignite his interest in Lyon star Memphis Depay in the January transfer market.

The forward was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer following the arrival of Ronald Koeman in the club.

Depay’s move to the Spanish club continues to look more likely as his Lyon contract is set to expire by July 2021.

But Koeman hinted the Catalan giants will make an offer to Lyon when the winter market begins, to secure his services for the second half of the current campaign.

“That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try because I would like to have him here,” he told an interview with Dutch outlet AD, reported via Marca.

“But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is in January. We will have to wait to see it.

“I do not have the role to decide this, it depends on the club. For me, it is a matter of waiting. We want Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that, in my opinion, we lack, especially in depth in our attack.”