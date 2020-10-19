Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that striker Kun Aguero has to prove he deserves to remain at the club as his contract expires with the club at the end of the season.

The Argentine returned to action for City over the weekend after four months. He was sidelined due to a knee injury.

Guardiola insisted he has no doubts that Agüero will be able to get back to his devastating best once he is back up to speed, but he warned the 32-year-old that he won’t simply be kept around because of his status as the club’s all-time leading scorer.

“Sergio now has to show, like every one of us, that he deserves to continue here – keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games – and after that the club and I will decide,” Guardiola said.

“But if he is playing in his level we don’t have any doubts that he is a player to stay until he decides because he is unique. He is important for us, our fans, and everyone. But he was out four months and he has to start training regularly and start to score goals – this is the most important thing.

“Having Agüero on the pitch, we are better, we are safer. We missed him a lot in the important moments at the end part of last season, but now is good news for us that he is back.”

Agüero’s contract expires at the end of the season, and there have not yet been any signs of renewal, although both parties are believed to be completely relaxed about the situation.