In commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the Misk Global Forum, co-founder and CEO of RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams will be a speaker at this year’s virtual forum from Sunday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The Misk Global Forum is a flagship global platform of the Misk Foundation aimed at bringing young leaders, creators, and thinkers together with established global innovators to explore, experience, and experiment with ways to meet the challenges of our fast-changing world. This year, the Forum will be bringing together brilliant minds to find answers to the question; “Work-life balance: a myth or reality?”

Speaking on this year’s topic, Adebola Williams commented, “Since the beginning of this year, economies across the globe have changed as life as we know it was transformed. The traditional way in which we saw and engaged with the employment of minds and bodies began to change drastically into a digital way.

“Most people before now had been able to find some balance in their work-life, creating schedules around it. Today, these lines have blurred, and we have to address it.”

“With work from home policies birthed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, familiar routines changed, and people are left to recreate a work balance that doesn’t affect every other aspect of their existence, while still making their mark in their various fields. This conversation is vital as it provides young people with simple, achievable, and practical tips for maintaining a better work-life balance as they impact their world positively.”

Also speaking at the event is the Founder and Managing Director of Taiwan Human Resources, Saudi Arabia, Abdullah M. AIZahrani, President and Co-founder of ASEAN Youth Organization, Singapore, Jayren Teo, and Digital Entrepreneur, Lebanon, Karen Wazen.

Through engagement, partnerships and events, the Misk Global Forum discovers, develops, and empowers young people across the globe to become active participants in the future economy.

By helping as many young people around the world realize their potential in the future economy and be active global citizens, the Misk Global Forum, empowers young people to take the lead, alongside forward-thinking partners to create an impact on a global scale.