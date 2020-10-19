By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba on Monday said he would take legal actions against Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, for supporting the #EndSARS protest and meddling in Nigeria’s business.

Adamu Garba made this public on Monday via his verified Twitter account.

Jack had earlier received a warning from the former presidential aspirant after he posted the hashtag #EndSARS and solicited for bitcoin towards the cause.

According to Garba, Jack’s interference in Nigeria’s politics would cause an escalation and if he persists, he would sue him.

However, this did not stop Jack and will soon receive a redress.

Read Adamu Garba’s statement on Twitter below

”Dear @jack, sequel to my earlier message on meddling in Nigeria’s affairs where you actively supported, encouraged funding & sponsorship of #EndSARS protest, should it lead to breaking of law and order, we’ll meet in court. I’d like to inform you to get set &face me in court.

”As you may be aware, Nigeria is currently going through several issues regarding breaking law and order in many cities, from prison break to burning of a mall, destructions of properties and even lives.

”These actions should never be left without its attendant consequences. You must be prepared to pay for the damages caused as a result of these protest-turned riots.

”It is important for you to know that Nigeria is a country governed by law& order, you should be prepared to face our justice system to ascertain our level of democracy you wish to injure.

”Your meddling into a sovereign nation, against the international principle of Right to Protect vested on the democratically elected government, your gross abuse of privilege by using your platform to inflame an otherwise tensed country, putting our people at risk should be answered.

”You must be prepared to:

Pay fine and compensate for the damage you have caused this country. Open a local office in Nigeria, employ local labour, pay local tax to continue to operate in Nigeria internet space. Publish a written apology to Nigerian people & government.

”Furthermore, since the Berlin conference, where the African future was ”shared” among the European powers, African was silent and absent. We will no longer be silent in the 21st century any longer.

”You shall have to understand that Africa is a continent of law& traditions & customs. You cannot colonize us by using our resources in the 19th century, colonize our industries in the 20th century and now colonise us using information war on your scheming for a divide and rule by chaos, uprising and disorder.

”Nigeria and Nigerians cannot allow that to happen. From Kano to Kalabari, Oyo to Kororofa, Arochukwu to Zaria, Benin to Borno, Skokoto to Ife to Borgu, Nigeria is a nation with kingdoms, empires and peoples with history and values. If you cannot mutually treat us as a fellow human of one community, we shall not let you destroy us.

”As a Nigerian citizen, a committed patriot and a stakeholder in the Nigerian Project, you shall meet me in court to answer for your meddling in the affairs of a sovereign nation without UN council resolution.

”As a private citizen, you have to and should face the consequences. Expect our court summon shortly. Thank you”.