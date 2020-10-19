By Nehru Odeh

Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed multiple times by thugs during protest in Abuja, has died. He gave up the ghost yesterday after battling for his life.

Several videos on social media show him struggling to walk after he was stabbed, while he held his shirt.

Here are 10 facts about him.

He was Urhobo and hailed from Delta State

His middle name, Onome, in Urhobo means: This is mine.

His nickname was Tonero

He was very active in the EndSARS protest before his death from stab wounds in Abuja

He attended Government Secondary School, Jibi, Abuja.

He studied at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He joined Facebook in 2008.

A friend of his, Johnson Ninzomania Ambisa said in a Facebook post he always wanted things done appropriately. “Just like the way he wants it done for Nigeria.”

Ambisa also said Unuode had promised to join the protest in a WhatsApp chat he had with him only for him to meet his death.

His last post on Twitter was a photo of a Nigerian footballer in national colours showing a white T-shirt with the legend, #EndSARS. The post was also with the #EndPoliceBrutality, #EndSARSBrutality, #ReformTheNigerianPolice, #togetherwecan.