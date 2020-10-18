Nigerian photographer Busola Dakolo has called out judges, human rights activists and religious leaders supporting oppression and injustice.

The mum of two and wife of singer-songwriter Timi Dakolo, shared the message to her 1 million plus followers on social media.

She said that anyone who isn’t fighting for the growth of the country, is part of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

“To all the judges, some so-called human rights activists, religious people that silently or cunningly support oppression and injustice, you are part of SARS.

Stop the brutality!” she said.

#ENDSARS

#emdoppression #endbrutality #endkillings #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria #endinjustice #reformthepolice #restructurenigeria