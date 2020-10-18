By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have been urged to embrace the daily intake of fruit juice as a way of boosting their physical well being, especially during this COVID-19 era.

This was disclosed by industry experts educating Nigerians on the importance of everyday wellness at the 2nd Annual Chivita World Juice Day Event hosted by leading fruit juice brand, Chivita.

The Annual Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, makers of the Chivita brand of fruit juices, to deepen conversations on consumption of 100% fruit juice thus enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.

The theme for this year’s edition of the event, “Fruit Juice: The Smart Secret of Boosting Immunity”, was informed by the need to highlight the beneficial properties of consumption of 100% fruit juice to support the body’s immune system in order to promote everyday wellness.

Speaking about the event, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, emphasized the need for 100% fruit juice consumption as a smart way of supporting immune function during the COVID19 era and beyond.

He said while the global pandemic has challenged systems everywhere, it has also raised social consciousness on healthy diets and lifestyle.

In partnership with health and nutrition experts who were carefully selected to share their perspectives on how Nigerians can defend themselves from within through fruit juice consumption, CHI Limited hopes to empower consumers to consider daily consumption of a glass of 100% fruit juice as a smart choice in their daily health routine.

One of the Guest Speakers and Principal Dietician with the National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Mrs. Adejoke Adeniji, listed the benefits of consumption of 100% fruit juice to include strengthening of the immune system, aiding of digestion, weight loss and prevention of allergies and ailments from entering the system.

“Consumption of 100% fruit juice is a valuable source of nutrients that are bioactive and can support the immune system by fighting free radicals and also reducing fatigue. While not postulating that fruit juice can prevent or protect against COVID-19, available facts show that drinking a glass of 100% fruit juice daily can boost Vitamin-C and folate intake and, by so doing, support the optimal functioning of the body’s immune system,” she said.

In celebration of this year’s event, there has been a sustained drive to create consumer awareness and drum up anticipation across several touch points including Guest Appearances on National TV Stations, Radio Hypes and Call-in Sessions, Out-of-Home Displays, Engagements on Social Media platforms, Article publication on Print Publications, and In-store CHI-Shoppe promotions aimed at rewarding the brand’s consumers.

About CHI Limited: Incorporated in 1980, CHI Limited is a market leader in the food & beverage sector in Nigeria. Each of its product offerings within the juice & dairy beverage and snacks categories in which it operates are category leaders which are loved for their great taste and high quality nutrition. With its ISO 22000 certified state of the art manufacturing facility, CHI deploys advanced processing and packaging technology in making all its products.

CHI has established footprints in urban and rural Nigeria through a large network of depot operations across the country. In addition, CHI prides itself as being one of the few Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies who export quality food and beverage products to other African countries.

Its passion for excellence and commitment to sustainable development is exemplified in its continuous efforts to provide the best foods and beverages to its consumers. Through its continuous investments in manufacturing and related infrastructure projects, CHI currently provides direct employment to about 4,500 people and indirect employment to over 112,500 people through its robust value chain.