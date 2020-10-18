Social media personality, Nigerian video vixen, model and actress Beverly Ada Mary Osu, took to her social media timeline to share a message with her fans.

Osu is known for her roles in several films and for her participation in the 8th season of Big Brother Africa. She won Model of the Year at the 2011 Dynamix All Youth Awards.

Check on her message “✊🏿 #Headstrong, Generations after generations have been complacent for decades ..

We are tired of suffering and smiling.

“Let’s keep up the good fight! not just for us alone, but for generations to come. We want a new Nigeria where things work.”

#Endsars #endpolicebrutality #stopkillingus #newnigeria #focus”