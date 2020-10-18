Liverpool will be bothered less about Saturday’s result to Everton and more about the injury worries imposed on two of their star players in Virgil Van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara.

Defender Van Dijk was forced off just 11 minutes into the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday, following a reckless challenge from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford that should have seen the England goalkeeper sent off.

It was reported that the Dutchman was sent for a hospital scan immediately after the game, with the possibility of serious ligament damage on the ground.

beIN SPORTS reported that the towering defender had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and could face a spell of seven to eight months out of action.

The Premier League champions are also concerned over the fitness of new boy Thiago, who was on the end of a wild challenge from Everton forward Richarlison in the closing stages of the derby.

Thiago was able to finish the game, with Richarlison, shown a straight red card, and manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the 29-year-old, who only just returned to the team from a previous injury episode, had complained of pain.

“When I left the pitch, Thiago told me in the red card situation with Richarlison he thinks he got injured,” Klopp said.

“We will see if it’s true or not, but if he felt like this then we need to have a look.”