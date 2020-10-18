By Jennifer Okundia

Award-winning Nigerian actress, film director, and model Stephanie Linus, has taken to the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, to join the #ENDSARS protest.

Youths have been protesting for days, in different parts of the country, against bad governance, police brutality, extortion, harassments and killing of innocent individuals.

Although the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) has been dissolved and a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) inaugurated by The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, Nigerians are not pleased with the latest actions.

‘I choose FAITH over FEAR!

How about you?

#endpolicebrutality’ Linus wrote, after sharing pictures from the protest.