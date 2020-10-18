The Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN) has begun collation of names of its members who have fallen victims of alleged brutality of the officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad Unit of the Nigerian police.

NDN, an association of Nigerians living abroad, stated this in a statement in Abuja by its International Coordinator, Mr. Samuel Atolaiye.

Atolaiye also hinted that the group would make strong representations for the victims in their various states as state governments began setting up commissions of inquiry to probe all the cases.

“Imagine a police service unit that is originally put together to protect the citizens from terror and armed robbers and is funded with taxes paid by the public, but the same unit became too powerful to earn the trust to protect the people.

“The NDN is already working here to get a list of Nigerians who have gone home from here but fell victim of the SARS and we would make strong representations for them in their states now that the states are now setting up commissions of inquiry to investigate all the cases,” he said.

Atolaiye, who backed the support for the current agitation for a better policing, appealed to Nigerians “to listen to President Muhammadu Buhari who has promised to ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct are brought to justice.”

According to him, this should at least be the beginning of the needed healing.