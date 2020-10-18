President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday 18th October 2020, met with the leaders of the National Assembly over the ongoing protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was attended by the Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for a meeting on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.
President of the Senate Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila speaking to the press after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing protests across the country, at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE OCT 18 2020.
