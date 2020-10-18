Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on Sunday lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

‘Mummy G.O. as fondly called, supported #EndSars protesters in the Alausa protest ground with trucks loaded with of food supplies.

Among items sent to the protest ground directly from RCCG camp are 200 packs of bottle water, 1,000 bags of pure water and 27 bags of puff puff.

See the appreciation tweets by one of the coordinators of the #EndSARS protest in Alausa below

Mummy G.O sent in 3 trucks to Alausa this morning. We have 27 packs of bottle water, 1,000 of pure water & 27 bags of puffpuff directly from RCCG camp. We see it, we appreciate it! #EndSARS #AlausaProtest — Iyameto 😍😍 FOOD & EVENTS 🔌 Iyameto (@Mosopemi) October 18, 2020

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church of God had on Thursday supported the #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests when he took to his Instagram page to write “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT”.

Also, the church shared the image below where it attested that it is in full support of the protests.