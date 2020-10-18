A fire on Mount Kilimanjaro that had been raging for seven days is largely under control, the Director General of Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) said on Saturday.

“Thanks to work done by various stakeholders and rain which came in some parts of the mountain last night we have managed to contain the fire by 99 per cent,’’ Allan Kijazi said.

‘`What remains now are small patches in bushes which are still smoking and we are dealing with them as I speak,’’ he added, saying that a helicopter was being used in hard-to-reach areas.

The fire broke out on Sunday and, according to officials, has since destroyed at least 28 square kilometres of bush.

Officials have said some 500 people were working to quell the flames.

At 5,895 metres, Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain and also one of Tanzania’s landmarks. (dpa/NAN)