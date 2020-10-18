Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has poked the conscience of Nigerian leaders, in a sermon he delivered Sunday at Canaanland, Ota in Ogun state.

Expressing open support to #EndSARS protesters, Oyedepo asked the leaders whether they would be where they are today if they had been cut down when young.

“If they were killed when they they were young, will they be where they are today?”, he said to rapturous ovation by the congregation.

Oyedepo spoke amid reports of the military planning a countrywide Operation Crocodile Smile from Tuesday and fears that the plan may be to shoot at peaceful protesters.

The clergyman declared: And now it will be a sacrilege shoot at protesters, who are no looters, no ravagers”.

He said Nigeria is a country where life has no value, where there are wanton killings.

“Now they have faced the youths. But because they don’t know who is next, they have a right to say, enough is enough.”

He said he warned Nigeria vehemently in 2015 about the current crisis but was humiliated.

He attributed his reticence, until today, on the #EndSars protest to this experience.

” I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation, vehemently, consistently, because I saw the dangers ahead and you can tell.

He called on Christians to pray for God’s judgement on those behind the killings in the country.

He backed protesters saying that every man has the legitimate right to express his displeasure and pains.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

