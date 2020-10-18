By Preye Campbell

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has expressed delight after Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A goal in their 4-1 victory over Atalanta on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles forward sealed the Blues’ win with an emphatic long-range strike moments before the half-time break after Hirving Lozano’ brace and an effort from Matteo Politano had given his side a comfortable lead.

Osimhen controlled goalkeeper David Ospina’s long ball before beating Marco Sportiello with his fine effort.

And Gattuso is a happy man with the youngster’s effort.

“I’m happy for Chucky’s brace, but Osimhen’s goal makes me happy because he hadn’t scored so far, and he deserved it for the hard work done for the team,” Gattuso told the club website.

“Victor was my wish and I thank the President for having satisfied me. It wasn’t easy, but we have bought a player who is very important to us.”

The FIFA U-17 World Cup champion joined the Partenopei outfit in July for a club-record fee- and a summer high fee– of €70 million from French side Lille.

Osimhen made an immediate impact with the Blues, scoring a number of breath-taking goals during the 2020-21 pre-season.

The former Sporting Charleroi forward and his team have a date with AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League game on Thursday.