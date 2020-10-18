The Management of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has directed all teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution to resume duty on Monday, Oct. 19.

This directive is contained in a statement, signed by Mr Idowu Omowole, the acting Registrar of the institution, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Okitipupa.

Omowole stated that the decision is in line with the directive of the state government, issued on Oct. 13, that all schools and institutions in the state are to reopen after months of shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be recalled that certain categories of staff in the University were asked to work from home since March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“In line with the state government’s directives that all schools and institutions should be reopened, we hereby notify all teaching and non-teaching staff to resume duty on Oct. 19,” Omowole said.