By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian economist and international development expert, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has broken her silence over the recent call to #EndSARS in Nigeria.

Okonjo-Iweala on Sunday took a break from her pursuit for the Director-General position in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

From her statement on Twitter, she called for a united Nigeria and urged protesters to let their voices be heard peacefully.

She wrote; ”I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully.

”Let’s join hands together for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach” she concluded.

