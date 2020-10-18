Soro Soke Radio

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted in support of ”Soro Soke” LIVE radio broadcast which was launched by the #EndSARS protesters.

The broadcast aired on Sunday and has gained massive support from both old and young Nigerians. Sorosoke seeks to unify the protesters across all 36 states.

Information and inspiring songs will also be broadcasted. To listen to this LIVE broadcast, click HERE

Read some reactions below

