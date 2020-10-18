By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted in support of ”Soro Soke” LIVE radio broadcast which was launched by the #EndSARS protesters.

The broadcast aired on Sunday and has gained massive support from both old and young Nigerians. Sorosoke seeks to unify the protesters across all 36 states.

Information and inspiring songs will also be broadcasted. To listen to this LIVE broadcast, click HERE

Read some reactions below

The Online Radio Station of our young #EndSARS protesters is called *Soro Soke*😁. See it here: https://t.co/qsZynIsd24 It means, *Speak Up* . Don’t be muttering like a witch jooo. In Igbo language, we say:

*Kwuputa Okwu*

*Kwusie Okwu Ike* Abeg, Soro Soke o💪🏾💪🏾 #EndSARS — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 18, 2020

Soro Soke Radio reminds of Kudirat Radio! The Presidency is allowing the #EndSARS issue to degenerate instead of taking decisive action. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #ENDBADGOVERNANCE — The Public Defender (@Speak4ThemAll) October 18, 2020

Africa's largest Network NTA and Radio Nigeria have been in existence for close to 30 years but e never clear for one day!!! 2 seconds Nigerians don set up Soro Soké Radio. See as e clear pass DSTV 😄. We move See why we must #EndSARS#ENDBADGOVERNANCE https://t.co/pHCDS7zhTJ — Law Twitch (@LawTwitch) October 18, 2020