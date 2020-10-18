Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe has announced the transition of his mother, Mrs Felicia Runsewe Nee Adesmosun.

The deceased fondly called Mama Kaduna was 94.

Nee Adesmosun lived and worked in Kaduna as a prosperous businesswoman for about 60years before retiring to Lagos where she passed on in the early hours of Saturday.

“Mama Kaduna” started her career with Kingsway Stores, Kaduna before going into private business which endeared her to clients and neighbour’s, hence the name Mama Kaduna.

She is survived by three children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

This is coming days after Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State lost his mother, Chief Abigail Makinde.

The governor’s mother passed on at age 81.