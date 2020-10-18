Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has confessed that the club have a long way to go after their 4-1 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season leading to a 6-1 lynching by Tottenham in their last match, the Red Devils found themselves trailing inside two minutes against Steve Bruce’s side after a Luke Shaw own-goal.

Maguire however headed his side level in the 23rd minute before three late goals handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a vital three points.

Maguire himself has been in the spotlight this week, after a calamitous showing with the England national team, but the skipper started the game on Saturday and believes the Red Devils responded positively after the thrashing against Spurs.

“I wouldn’t say we have answered them [the critics]. It’s funny, three games into the season and it seems like a big crisis. Won two lost two. There is a long way to go, we have to improve,” Maguire told Sky Sports post-match.

“When you play for this club and get beat at home, we ask questions. We work hard in training, it is a great group, and we knew we had to bounce back. I felt it would have been really harsh if we came away with just a point. A fully deserved win.

“It was important. Every game in the Premier League we want to be on top. In some games we will not be at our best, but we have to do the basics well and in the games, we lost we didn’t do the basics well.

“We knew we needed to get three points, and we managed to do so. We’ve got a tough run coming up.

“We are still a young team, but we won’t use that as an excuse. It was disappointing to start like we had but big performance tonight when we needed it.”

United have a UEFA Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before facing Chelsea on the weekend at Old Trafford.