Manchester City are set to make a January move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi, 33, was in the middle of a hot transfer topic during the off season with his current employers but eventually decided to honour his Barca contract and remain with the club this season.

The Daily Star believes that the Ballon d’Or winner will be expected to leave next summer, leaving long-term favourites City to snap him up in January instead to beat off competition from other clubs.

The Cityzens could offer cash-strapped Barca a fee of £15million in the winter transfer window.

The Catalan club could consider the option, given that they are presently cash-strapped and could lose their star man for nothing at the end of the season.

Messi has long been reported to be keen on a reunion with City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola once coached Messi at Barcelona, and many attribute the Spanish tactician to be the plug behind the Argentine’s breath-taking career.