By Usman Aliyu

The Kwara Police Command has confirmed the release of the Director, Expenditure Control in the State Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Hakeem Idris, who was kidnapped on Oct. 7.

SP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the Police command, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin, saying that Idris was reportedly abducted while returning from his farm at Alapa in the Moro local government area of the state.

The police source said that the victim was released after the payment of ransom demanded by the kidnappers. It did not disclose how much was paid as ransom or when the victim was released.

This development, NAN gathered, has thrown the residents of the ancient city into palpable fear as various development associations have begun to react to the relapse in the security situation in the state.