By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday night released the terms of reference for the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses.

The panel will be inaugurated on Monday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, for the clarification of the general public and in view of the inauguration of The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses, there was the need to release the terms of reference of the panel.

“The Terms of Reference are essentially to listen to and take evidence from all victims or the families of victims of SARS abuse within Lagos State (somewhat akin to what the Truth and Reconciliation Committee did in some countries). This would enable all victims & their families air and vent their grievances in public.

“The Judicial Panel after listening to victims or their families would then determine whether any victim or the dependents of such victims are entitled to compensation and the amount of compensation payable,” he said.

The governor said upon determining the compensation payable, the Judicial Panel was to immediately issue a cheque in favour of the victim or their dependents.

“The Judicial Panel is also to determine the officers (or anyone for that matter) responsible for abusing any victim and to recommend the prosecution of such persons,” he said on his twitter handle.