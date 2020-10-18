Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said that he warned Nigeria vehemently in 2015 about the current crisis but was humiliated.

The cleric disclosed it is why he has been silent about the #EndSars protest while speaking at Cannaan land on Sunday.

” I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation, vehemently, consistently, because I saw the dangers ahead and you can tell.

Bishop Oyedopo also called on christains to pray for God’s judgement on those behind the killings in the country.

He backed protesters saying that every man has the legitimate right to express their displeasure and pains. The cleric described shooting peaceful protesters as sacrilege.

“It would be a sacrilege to shoot the protesters who are not looting, who are not ravaging.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

“It is a sacrilege to kill youths during a protest, this protest is legitimate,” he said.