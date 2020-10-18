By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Nigerian-born Canadian, Kaycee Madu, recently appointed as the justice minister and solicitor general of Alberta, Canada, has lent his voice to the End SARS protest in Nigeria.

The Nigerian-born lawyer in a series of tweets on Saturday disclosed that his cousin identified as Chrisantus Korie was killed in 2013 by the Nigerian police.

According to Madu, his cousin’s murder was not investigated by the police and all efforts to get justice became futile.

Madu also encouraged all Nigerians to lend their voices to the fight for freedom from police brutality and injustice.

“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013,”.

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the house within a timely manner.”

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.

“Edmund Burke wrote that, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’. I encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard.”

