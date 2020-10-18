Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Sunday, paid a solidarity visit to his Osun counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the attack on his convoy by armed thugs that allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.
Akeredolu, who described the attack as shocking, appealed to the protesting youths to give the government time to attend to their demands and interests.
He commended the security aides of Gov. Oyetola for not fighting back, saying that the situation would have resulted in an unpleasant outcome that will make nonsense of the governor’s solidarity with the people.
Akeredolu, however, called on the youths to be wary of criminal elements that have infiltrated their ranks, adding that the criminal elements do not understand what the youths are fighting for.
The governor, who came in the company of his Deputy-governor elect, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, also thanked Oyetola for standing behind them during the election.
In his response, Oyetola said the protest by the youths was legitimate but warned them to be wary of political thugs that seem to be steadily hijacking the movement in the State.
“The youths should be careful because the core protesters’ ranks have been infiltrated by thieves, looters and vandals, who went as far as attacking private businesses in Osun Mall.
“Please, reconsider the way the economy is being hampered and the fear that has been created in other citizens of the State, and let’s stay focused on our demands.
“Don’t let hoodlums defeat the purpose of this movement,” Oyetola said.
