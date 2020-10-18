By Abankula

Global COVID-19 infections surpassed 40 million on Sunday morning, according to the tracking agency worldometers.info.

According to data published today, the number of confirmed infections is now 40,000,081.

Overnight, United States reported 54,232, while India also reported 62,092.

The two worst affected countries also contributed the highest number of deaths.

Worldometers reported 638 deaths in the US on Saturday.

The death toll in India was given as 1,032, taking the global deaths from COVID-19 to 1,115,154 as at Sunday 0900GMT.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation said 392,471 new COVID-19 infections were reported globally, a record high since the onset of the pandemic.

WHO gave its tally of confirmed cases worldwide as 39,196,259 and deaths as 1,101,298.

WHO said the United States had the most daily infections on Saturday, with 63,044 new cases reported.

As of Saturday, the country had registered 7,896,895 total confirmed cases, the highest worldwide.

Worldometers estimated US confirmed infections at 8,343,140 and deaths at 224,283.

India also reported 62,212 new cases on Saturday, the second largest daily increase globally, which has taken the country’s total caseload to 7,432,680 as of Saturday, the WHO tally showed.