By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement from inception.

Movie star Funke Akindele Bello, wrote a note of gratitude and praise to appreciate the lawyer, who has supported the protest in diverse ways.

The musician teamed up with others to create help lines where protesters can get medical aid, legal services, food, security, mental health emergencies and so on.

Captioning her post, Bello wrote: “Folarin Falana!! @falzthebahdguy Na you!!!! #amanofhisword #afaceforchange.”

In a statement, Falz said : “Many people don’t understand the need for the state panels being set up.

“I think it’s a step towards achieving number 2 & 3 on our #5for5 and towards getting Justice for everyone that has been wronged! #EndSars.

“No matter what, don’t let them divide us! Let’s be united in one voice #5for5 #EndSars #SarsMustEnd.”