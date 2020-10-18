By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Singer Paul Okoye professionally called Rudeboy, has said that the youths are the people controlling Nigeria now.

The music star, formerly of the defunct Psquare with twin brother Peter, said this at the Lekki-Ajah Toll Gate Plaza where #EndSARS protesters are gathered.

Rudeboy while addressing protesters said that the new Nigeria has evolved and urged youths not to back down.

He urged all protesters to remain focused in their fight to #EndSars, #EndSWAT and #EndPoliceBrutality.

He said he was once a victim of SARS harassment before he became popular.

“Should it be like that?

The music star urged all youths to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 election, saying now we are voting in youths in all political positions from our local governments to the National Assembly.