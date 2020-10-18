By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, former member of the defunct music group ”Psquare” has apologised to Nigerian youths on behalf of other celebrities.

He made the apology on his verified Twitter account on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerian celebrities should have joined the #EndSARS protest a long time ago.

Rudeboy wrote; ”On behalf of all the celebrities…… I apologise to all Nigerians, aswear we for don start dis thing since, but never to late.

”We are tired of the “off the mic generation “ we move” he added.

#EndSARS protests, which started a week ago, seeks to put an end to alleged police brutality.

Meanwhile, PM NEWS notes that the tactical team, SARS has been dissolved by the Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu as a response to the nationwide protests.