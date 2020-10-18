By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

#EndSARS protesters have launched a LIVE online radio station named ”Soro Soke”.

The Soro Soke radio has programmes which are to aid the coordination and communication of protesters. It is also to report missing #EndSARS protesters.

When PM NEWS correspondent tuned in, songs calling for a reformed Nigeria were played. Bob Marley’s popular song ”Get up, Stand up” was also played on the station.

Soro Soke translates as ‘Speak Up,’ had last week become a mantra of the #EndSARS campaign after protesters in Lagos State urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ‘soro soke’ whilst addressing the youths.

Soro Soke is also a metaphor for all Nigerians to speak up against bad governance and resist corrupt leaders.

To listen, click this LINK