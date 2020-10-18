By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

#EndSars protesters in Lagos after laying siege to the Lekki-Aja toll gate plaza again continue to demand that the government meet their 5for5 demand.

After a church service led by popular pastor Sam Adeyemi at the protest ground, organizers of the protest entertained others protesters with a long drama by Themes studio.

The drama featured several storylines about why the protest continues and why the government must listen to the 5for5 demands.

The drama featured why Nigerians youths should stay in the country over travelling abroad, SARS brutality and why Nigerians should remain patriotic for their country.

Earlier today at the Lekki-Ajah toll gate plaza, suspected thugs were arrested and handed to the police. The thugs were beaten to a pulp by angry mob and were alleged of robbing protesters.