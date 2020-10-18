Nigerian actor, producer, and digital creator Timini Egbuson, is not only lending his voice to the ongoing protest in the country, but also demanding that enough is enough of a failed Nigeria.

Timini, 33, born in Bayelsa State, South South Nigeria, won Best Actor in a drama for his role in the movie by Toyin Abraham ‘Elevator baby.’

The younger brother of actress Dakore Akande, attended Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos and studied Psychology at the University of Lagos. He graduated in 2011.

He started his acting career in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera ‘Tinsel.’

In his caption, he wrote “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Joined my brothers and sisters at the Alausa secretariat protest grounds. Nigeria must work and it is up to us! #endpolicebrutality #endbadgovernanceinnigeria #endsars #Endswat’