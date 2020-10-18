Chief Momoh Oboh, AA 2 community leader in Kuje Area Council, FCT, has called on the Minister of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, to ensure that the roads in Kuje are fixed.

Oboh, also a philanthropist, who made the call in Kuje, described the deplorable state of Kuje roads as worrisome and called on the minister for quick intervention.

He said through his personal efforts with some assistance from the community, he was able to grade the bypass and created speed breakers along Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Kuje Road to reduce the frequent occurrence of accidents on the road.

According to him, the Minister had made countless promises to fix the bypass linking Gudaba Expressway, AA Rano Junction and Secretariat Road to ease vehicular movement and yet nothing has been done.

“As a resident of this area and also a community leader around GGSS, where a minimum of ten thousand people live and every morning we experience accidents on this road.

“We record a minimum of two to four accidents on this road every day because the mechanics use the road to test their vehicles, so the community sat and we decided to put speed breakers.

“Through my efforts, we also graded the bypass because thousands of cars use this road on regular basis and there was a promise by the minister to help us fix the road and yet nothing has been done,” he said.

However, the community leader also called on the minister to ensure that the dividends of democracy reflect on infrastructure development in the area.

He added that Kuje was fast-growing and there was the need to dualise the Kuje-Airport Road and fix some bypass roads to decongest traffic during rush hours.

He particularly pointed at Tipper Garage, AA Rano Junction, Secretariat and Market roads as being among those in dire need of immediate attention to reduce the plight of road users in the area.