By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki conducted a service at the Lekki-Ajah Toll Gate Plaza on Sunday.

This was after another service that was held at the church earlier on Admirality Way, Lekki and after Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s lead service.

The Toll Gate service was led by Most Senior Pastor, Monsignor Pascal.

He urged protesters to remain peaceful in their quest for good governance and better policing.

He urged them to listen to God in their heart as they protest and not listen to fellow man.

He also prayed that politicians would also listen to God in their heart and do the right thing.

Reverend Father Omofunma who delivered the sermon commended youths for coming out to protest.

He also commended them more for making the protest a peaceful one.

He urged them to remain focused.

During the service, holy communion was served after the sermon.