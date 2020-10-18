The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday’s council polls in the state.

Chairman, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Alhaji Dahiru Tata, announced this on Sunday in Bauchi while issuing Certificates of Return to the newly elected chairmen.

“The election has been largely successful and peaceful and PDP won all the 20 local government chairmanship and the 323 councillorship posts in the state.

“The results are as officially declared by Returning Officers at the various levels as I am only here to issue certificates to the winners,” he said.

The chairmen-elect are Yusuf Garba, Mohammed Baba-Ma’aji, Illiya Habila, Waziri Ayuba and Mahmood Bello for Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dambam and Darazo Councils.

Also elected are Muhammed Suleiman, Babayo Kasuwa, Dayiabu Kariya, Mohammed Saleh and Abdullahi Maigari for Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Gaide and Itas Gadau Councils.

Abdullahi Kuda, Garba Musa, Abubakar Misau, Mamuda Hassan and Mahmud Abba emerged winners in Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi and Shira Councils.

Others are Daniel Danjuma, Adamu Danyaro, Adamu Mohammed, Yahuza Abdulkadir and Samaila Jarma for Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji, Zaki and Jama’are Councils.

Meanwhile, there are four litigations pending before the Federal High Court, Bauchi, bordering on the alleged exclusion of some political parties from participating in the Council polls.

Speaking to NAN after the ceremony, the elected chairman of Bauchi Council, Alhaji Mahmood Baba-Ma’aji, commended the electorate for reposing their confidence in him.

“I feel fulfilled over what has transpired during the polls.

“We will carry our people along and fight to ensure the development of the Local Government area

“The Expectation is very high but we will try as much as possible to meet the demands of our people,” he assured.